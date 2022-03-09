HBO Max announced a series order for The Penguin on Wednesday. Colin Farrell will reprise his role from the movie The Batman.

The Penguin is only the working title. The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves previously announced a spinoff series set in the world of Gotham City in 2020, which HBO green lit then.

Lauren LeFranc will write and showrun the series. Farrell, Reeves, LeFranc and Dylan Clark are executive producers.

The Batman opened on March 4 as the number one movie in the country, earning $134 million after final weekend tallies. Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, was one of the many Gotham City criminals Batman (Robert Pattinson) investigated, and he survived the end of the film.

"I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin," Farrell said in a statement. "[It] will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

Reeves also said in a statement that the series will "explore the inner life of that character" and show him "as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."