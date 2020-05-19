Cole Sprouse said that he doesn't think a Suite Life reunion episode should happen while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Sprouse famously starred on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and sequel series The Suite Life on Deck with this twin brother Dylan Sprouse Brenda Song , Phil Lewis and Ashley Tisdale

"I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest. I think it's really incendiary. There's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect, little, golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it," Sprouse told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"I think also if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that, they're not really in the same head space," he continued.

"I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary," he said.

Sprouse, who was sporting a new mustache that he grew out for a role, also discussed how he is appearing on horror podcast Borrasca and how Riverdale will be experiencing a five-year time jump during the show's upcoming fifth season.

Production on Riverdale has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That will take place two or three episodes into the season which is nice because the fan base was starting to go alright, maybe these kids aren't 17 anymore, worried about graduation," he said about the time jump.