Season 3 of the contemporary western, Yellowstone, ended last summer with three of the show's main characters -- John, Beth and Kayce Dutton -- in grave danger.

But cast member Cole Hauser -- who plays Beth's fiance, Rip Wheeler -- posted on Instagram Thursday a glimpse of what viewers might expect when the show returns for Season 4 on the Paramount Network this fall.

"Got a @yellowstone teaser for y'all! Happy Fourth of July to ya," Hauser captioned Thursday's video, which has already gotten 250,000 views.

Kevin Costner, who plays wealthy rancher John Dutton, commented on Hauser's post, "Let's go."

The clip recaps the attacks on John, Beth and Kayce, and the words, "Revenge will be worth the wait," cross the screen.

Rip is seen discovering John, lying on the side of a road and bleeding from gunshot wounds.

"John, don't you die on me now! Not like this! You hear me?" Rip screams.