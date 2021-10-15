Coldplay is back with new music featuring Selena Gomez.

The British rock band and Gomez, 29, released the song "Let Somebody Go" on Friday.

In "Let Somebody Go," Coldplay and Gomez sing about their struggle to get over an ex.

"All the storms we weathered / Everything that we went through / Now without you, what on earth am I to do?" Gomez sings.

The "Let Somebody Go" lyric video features handwritten lyrics by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gomez, according to Rolling Stone.

"Let Somebody Go" appears on Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music from the Spheres, also released Friday. The album features the singles "Higher Power" and "My Universe" with K-pop group BTS.

Coldplay will promote the album with a new world tour that begins March 18, 2022, in San Jose, Costa Rica, and ends Sept. 10 at Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.