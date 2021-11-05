Coldplay released on Friday a new live EP titled Live from Climate Pledge Arena exclusively through Amazon Music.

The live EP contains songs that Coldplay performed recently at Seattle's new Climate Pledge Arena.

The EP contains live versions of "Viva La Vida," "Human Heart," "People of the Pride," and "Fix You."

"Human Heart" and "People of the Pride" appear on Coldplay's ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, which was released in October.

A concert film of the performance will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12.

Coldplay also released on Friday a new remix of their collaborative song with BTS "My Universe" titled "My Universe (Galantis Remix)."

Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of Music of the Spheres starting in March.