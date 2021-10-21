Coldplay took the stage with We Are King and Jacob Collier for a performance of their song "Human Heart" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin , We Are King and Collier stood next to each other in a semi-circle to sing the song on Wednesday.

We Are King consists of twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother.

"My human heart/ Only got a human heart/ I wish it didn't run away/ I wish it didn't fall apart," Martin, We Are King and Collier sang together as part of the song's chorus.

"Human Heart" appears on Coldplay's recently released ninth studio album Music of the Spheres.

The band have taken on a week-long residency on The Late Late Show to perform songs from the project including "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez

Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of Music of the Spheres starting in March.