Coldplay and Haim will headline a live stream event held by Glastonbury Festival in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Festival organizers announced the event, "Live at Worthy Farm," on Tuesday after canceling the usual music festival for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-hour concert will take place May 22 and be filmed at Glastonbury's Worthy Farm site, including at the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle.

Coldplay, Haim, Michael Kiwanuka, Damon Albarn, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon will perform, along with other surprise artists.

In addition, the live stream event will be interspersed with a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by special guests.

"After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream," Emily Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, said in a press release. "It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it."

"We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!" she added.

Tickets are available now.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Festival organizers announced in January that the usual music festival would be canceled again this year.