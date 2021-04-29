Coldplay will release its first new single since 2019, "Higher Power," produced by songwriter-producer Max Martin, next Friday.

Coldplay made the announcement of the song's release on May 7 in a tweet Thursday.

"Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020," the rock band tweeted. "I was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe."

There was a photo of the CD single cover attached to the tweet, which included symbols it had teased last week from a mysterious website alienradio.fm that fans used to decipher the song title and release date from letter-like symbols.

The tweet also included a link to pre-order the single on its website and a link to the premiere of their last album, Everyday Life, broadcast around the world live at the Amman Citadel, Jordan, on November 22, 2019.