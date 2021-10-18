Coldplay and K-pop group BTS have released a new version of their song "My Universe."

ADVERTISEMENT

The British rock band and the South Korean boy band released "My Universe (Suga's Remix)" on Monday.

"My Universe (Suga's Remix)" is a remix by BTS member Suga. The remix came about after a conversation between Coldplay and BTS over lunch in New York, according to a press release.

"I'm thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I've admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix," Suga said.

The "My Universe (Suga's Remix)" lyric video takes viewers on a journey through a technicolor galaxy.

Coldplay and BTS released the original version of "My Universe" in September. The song appears on Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, released Friday.

Music of the Spheres also features the song "Let Somebody Go" with Selena Gomez.

Coldplay will promote the new album with a world tour that launches March 18, 2022, in San Jose, Costa Rica.