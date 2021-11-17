British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS will perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musical artists confirmed Wednesday that they will perform their hit song "My Universe" at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

The AMAs will mark Coldplay and BTS' first live performance together. BTS will also perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion during the ceremony.

Coldplay and BTS released "My Universe" in September. The song appears on Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.

In October, Coldplay and BTS shared a new version of "My Universe" remixed by BTS member Suga.

The AMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood Kane Brown and other artists will also perform, with Cardi B to host the event.

Rodrigo leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five nominations each.