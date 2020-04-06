"One World: Together at Home is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," an NBC press release said.
The show was announced Monday as most television and film productions -- as well as live performances -- have been shut down in keeping with social-distancing practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands worldwide.
