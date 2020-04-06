A 2-hour concert event called One World: Together at Home is set to air across NBC, ABC, CBS and other global networks and platforms on April 18.

"One World: Together at Home is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," an NBC press release said.

Lady Gaga is curating the event.

The lineup is expected to include remote appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and Sesame Street cast members.

The show was announced Monday as most television and film productions -- as well as live performances -- have been shut down in keeping with social-distancing practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands worldwide.