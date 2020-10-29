Cody Calafiore won Big Brother Season 22, also known as Big Brother All-Stars, and took home the $500,000 grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calafiore was joined in the final round by Enzo Palumbo on Wednesday, who took home $50,000 for getting in second place.

Nicole Franzel came in third. The jury all voted unanimously for Calafiore who was congratulated by Palumbo.

"He was awesome," Palumbo said after giving Calafiore a hug.

CBS announced on Wednesday that Big Brother has been renewed for Season 23 which will air in summer 2021.

"At Big Brother we always says 'expect the unexpected' but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances. It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show's return next summer," Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming at CBS said in a statement.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in the same house that is outfitted with 94 cameras and 113 microphones in order to track their every move. A houseguest is voted out each week with first place earning $500,000.