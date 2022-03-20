CODA earned the Producers Guild of America honor for Best Film and Succession scored the prize for Best TV Drama at a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.

Encanto was named Best Animated Film and Summer of Soul was declared Best Documentary.

Ted Lasso won for Best TV Comedy, The Beatles: Get Back was deemed Best Non-Fiction Television, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers was voted Best TV Movie and Mare of Easttown picked up the trophy for Best Limited TV Series.

The Best Live Entertainment & Talk TV Show title went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and the Best Game & Competition TV Show was presented to RuPaul's Drag Race.