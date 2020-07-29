Coco Rocha is going to be a mom of three.

The 31-year-old model is expecting her third child, a daughter, with her husband, James Conran.

"Baby #3 is on its way! We are so looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over 4 months time!" Rocha tweeted Wednesday.

Rocha and Conran married in June 2010 and already have a 5-year-old daughter, Ioni James, and a 2-year-old son, Iver Eames. Rocha told People that Ioni is "so excited" to have a little sister.

"She loves having a baby brother, but she's like, 'I got one of those. So let's get another one, another version,'" Rocha said of her daughter. "She wants to do all the mommy stuff. It's going to be like having a baby doll."

Rocha said she learned she was pregnant just prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown and feels "very fortunate" to "have family around right now."

Rocha and Conran plan to pick a four-letter name that begins with "I" for their third child.

"We're still trying to find that special name," Rocha said. "With Ioni and Iver, we wanted them to be different and something where people haven't heard of often, but they're both traditional names -- long ago people were called that. So we want to find something just as special."

Rocha shared a video Sunday of herself helping Ioni learn to read.

Rocha has modeled for such designers as Chanel, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. She is also the founder of the Coco Rocha Model Camp for aspiring models.