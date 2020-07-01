Coco Austin says her dad is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 41-year-old television personality said Monday on Instagram that her father, Steve Austin, is being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit (ICU) at an Arizona hospital.

Austin said her dad, who shares a name with wrestler Steve Austin, "never" gets sick but is now having trouble breathing and is on oxygen due to COVID-19.

"My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to a doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylonel for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19," Austin wrote.

"He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body," she said.

Austin said two of her aunts also tested positive for COVID-19.

"For all the people that say it cant happen to your family... think again," she said. "Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it. also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time."

Austin's husband, rapper and actor Ice-T, posted a photo of Steve Austin wearing an oxygen mask in the hospital.

"Coco's father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ," he wrote.

Rappers LL Cool J and Big Daddy Kane, actor Michael Rapaport and model Tyson Beckford were among those to wish Steve Austin well in the comments.

"Prayers Up for the Good Brother," Big Daddy Kane wrote.

Austin and Ice-T married in December 2005 and have a 4-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole.