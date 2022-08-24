Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5.

The streaming service shared a clip from the new season Wednesday featuring Thomas Ian Griffith and Alicia Hannah-Kim.

The teaser shows Terry Silver (Griffith) recruit South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun (Hannah-Kim) to join the Cobra Kai dojo.

"I need you to see which of my students are ready to take the next step. I'm offering you full autonomy to test my students your way. Just one of the many perks you'll have as my business partner in Cobra Kai," Silver tells Kim.

Silver also alludes to Kim's grandfather, saying he's offering her "legacy."

"Your grandfather didn't teach American soldiers the Way of the Fist just to use on the battlefield. We have to share his style with the world," he adds.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 5 earlier this month that shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up with Daniel's former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) against Silver.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help," an official synopsis reads.

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films released in the 1980s. Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduei±a, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand also star.

Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.