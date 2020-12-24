Season 3 of the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is slated to debut on Jan. 1, a week earlier than planned, Netflix announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The half-hour, action-dramedy picks up more than 30 years after high-school rivals Daniel LaRusso ( Ralph Macchio ) and Johnny Lawrence ( William Zabka ) famously competed at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

The frenemies are now senseis at their own vastly different karate schools.

"Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition," a synopsis said.

"While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

The cast also includes Xolo Mariduei±a, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List

The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.