William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso are working together in order to win the All Valley Karate Tournament in the new trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former rivals have joined forces and brought their karate students together for joint lessons that mix both of their fighting styles in the clip released on Thursday.

Johnny and Daniel want to defeat Martin Kove's John Kreese, who has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny.

Thomas Ian Griffith, who starred as Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver, also returns to help assist John.

Johnny and Daniel argue over the teaching of Xolo Mariduei±a's Miguel Diaz as the governing body of the tournament votes on a new set of rules.

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming to Netflix on Dec. 31.

Co-stars include Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List.