Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the series Monday featuring a recap of Seasons 1 and 2 and a sneak peek at Season 3.

Cobra Kai is an action comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series. The series is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid (1986) and centers on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai co-stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Xolo Mariduei±a as Miguel Diaz, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso and Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene. The series aired for two seasons on YouTube Premium and will move to Netflix for Season 3.

The preview teases "secrets" in Season 3.

"Mr. Miyagi treated me like a son," Daniel (Macchio) says. "He wouldn't keep secrets from me."

"Are you sure about that?" another person asks.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz said in an interview with TV Insider published Saturday that Season 3 has finished filming.

"It's complete and awesome. Anyone who has watched the first two seasons, note we left Season 2 with a lot of things that need to be answered for. We will get there when we get there," he said.

Seasons 1 and 2 will start streaming on Netflix on Aug. 28. Season 3 is slated for release in 2021.