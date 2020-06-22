Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai, is moving from YouTube Premium to Netflix ahead of the show's third season.

Netflix will release Cobra Kai's first two seasons later this year with a new third season to follow. The show premiered on YouTube Premium in 2018.

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the first Karate Kid film and features original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively.

Daniel is struggling to maintain balance in his life following the passing of his mentor Mr. Miyagi. Johnny, meanwhile, wants to redeem himself by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Martin Kove also stars as sensei John Kreese.

"The appeal of the Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world," Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix said in a statement.