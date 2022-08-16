Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

The preview shows Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) team up with Daniel's former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) against the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

In addition, John Kreese (Martin Kove) is seen in prison after being framed by Silver (Griffith) in Season 4.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help," an official synopsis reads.

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films released in the 1980s. Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduei±a, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand also star.

Netflix released Season 5 photos last week that tease Sean Kanan's return as the villainous Mike Barnes.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.