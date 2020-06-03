A Romanian shoemaker is promoting social distancing with his latest innovation: a pair of "size 75" shoes that are each about 2 1/2 feet long.

Grigore Lup, a cobbler from the city of Cluj, said he was inspired to create the long-nosed leather shoes when he saw people failing to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lup's shoes, which are available online for roughly $115 per pair, are each about 2 1/2 feet long and are listed as a European size 75.

The shoemaker said the shoes are designed so two people facing one another would be forced to keep a distance of about 5 feet.