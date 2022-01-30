CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared photos of his infant daughter on social media this weekend.

"Introducing the newest member of our family, who joined us Thursday. Talia Davida Kaczynski. She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans. We love her endlessly," Kaczynski tweeted Saturday.

Kaczynski's 9-month-old daughter -- Francesca, also known as Beans -- died of cancer in December 2020.

Kaczynski is married to Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign.