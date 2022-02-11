Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday's edition of the CNN program, "Anderson Cooper 360," that he has welcomed a second son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran broadcast journalist, 54, said the child was born via surrogate and is named Sebastian.

He added that he is raising the baby with his "best friend and former partner" Benjamin Maisani, who is also in the process of adopting Anderson's 22-month-old son, Wyatt.

"These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt [in 2020,] taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today," Anderson said showing off his family photos.

"He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him."

Cooper said Wyatt calls him "Daddy" and Maisani "Papa."

"We're a family," Cooper said.

He announced in January that he would begin hosting in the spring a new show for CNN+ called "Parental Guidance."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He described it at the time as a "dive deep on all things parenting."