CNCO is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Latin American boy band released the album Deji Vu and a music video for the single "Dejari­a Todo" on Friday.

In the "Dejari­a Todo" video, the members of CNCO are seen performing on stage as they sing about being willing to "leave everything" in order to convince a love interest to stay.

Deji Vu also features the singles "Mis Ojos Lloran por Ti," "Solo Importas Tu" and CNCO's cover of Enrique Iglesias' hit song "Hero."

CNCO celebrated Deji Vu's release in an Instagram post Friday.

"We are very excited to share with you this very special project we have been working on," the group said in Spanish.

CNCO consists of Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesus, Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colon and Christopher Velez. The group was formed during and won La Banda Season 1.