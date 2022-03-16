CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
UPI News Service, 03/16/2022
Nominees were announced for the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations.
Kane Brown is nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi" and has two nominations in the CMT Performance of the Year category.
The CMT Performance of the Year nominations for Kane Brown include his performance of "Three Wooden Crosses" from the CMT Artists of the Year event and for joining Nelly, Blanco Brown and Breland for a performance of "Ride Wit Me" from the CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends event.
Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson come in second with three nominations each.
Nominees for Female Video of the Year include Carlile for "Right on Time," Gabby Barrett for "Footprints on the Moon," Musgraves for "Justified," Morris for "Circles Around This Town," Guyton for "Remember Her Name," Lambert for "If I Was a Cowboy" and Tenille Arts for "Back Then, Right Now."
