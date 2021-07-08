The CMT Music Awards will return in April 2022.

The annual country music awards show will air for the first time on CBS on April 3, the network announced Thursday.

The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville at 8 p.m. EDT.

Prior to the 2022 show, CMT will host Country Music Week, a week-long event featuring special programming, including director's cut airings of the CMT Music Awards.

ViacomCBS recently announced the awards show will move from CMT to CBS following the show's success this year. The 2021 CMT Music Awards saw more than a 10% increase in total viewers and was the No. 1 most social program across television for the night.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show recognizing country music videos and television performances.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown hosted the 2021 show, which featured performances by H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and Breland, Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE, and other artists.

Underwood and Brown won big at this year's show, which took place in June.