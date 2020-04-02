In addition, the tribute will feature rare archival photos, interviews and performances, along with clips and commentary from Rogers himself.
"Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we're honored to pay tribute to his legacy," CMT executive producer Margaret Comeaux said.
"Particularly in these turbulent times, we'll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need," she added.
During the special, fans will have the opportunity to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits those in the music industry who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Half of the money raised will go to the Nashville country music community.
