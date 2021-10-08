Walker Hayes will also make his CMT Artists of the Year debut with his hit song "Fancy Like."
"Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we're thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees," CMT senior vice president of music strategy and talent Leslie Fram said.
"And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can't-miss performance of his history-making hit 'Fancy Like,'" she added.
This year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration honors Stapleton, Barrett, Brown, Ballerini, Combs, Guyton and Randy Travis.
