CMT has unveiled a lineup for its CMT Artists of the Year special.

The event will take place Oct. 13 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville and air at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.

2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown and Luke Combs will perform, in addition to Mickey Guyton and Yola. Boys II Men and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix will honor Chris Stapleton, while Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers will give a special remote performance.

Walker Hayes will also make his CMT Artists of the Year debut with his hit song "Fancy Like."

"Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we're thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees," CMT senior vice president of music strategy and talent Leslie Fram said.

"And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can't-miss performance of his history-making hit 'Fancy Like,'" she added.

This year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration honors Stapleton, Barrett, Brown, Ballerini, Combs, Guyton and Randy Travis.