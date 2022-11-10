Lainey Wilson performed "Heart Like a Truck," from her third study album Bellbottom Country on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night.

Wilson won New Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at Wednesday night's Country Music Award's gala in Nashville.

Bellbottom Country was released on October 28 and follows Wilson's second album "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin,'" which was released in February 2021.

"Heart like a Truck" reached number 20 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, and number 22 on the U.S. Country Airplay Billboard chart.

Wilson wore a camouflage pattern blouse with sparkling tassels while landscapes were projected onto the screen behind her accompanying band.

During the Country Music Awards ceremony Wilson performed "Wait in the Truck" as a duet with HARDY, who was also nominated for New Artist of the Year.