Country music fans can watch the CMA Fest concert special Wednesday on ABC.

The three-hour special will air at 8 p.m. EDT and also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

CMA Fest will feature performances from the 59th annual CMA Fest country music festival, which took place June 9-12 in Nashville, Tenn.

This year's lineup included Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and other artists.

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host the TV special.

How to watch

Participants

CMA Fest will feature 30 performances from the CMA Fest country music festival, which took place in Nashville, Tenn., in June.

The special will include footage of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osbourne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and other artists.

Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus will perform "Achy Breaky Heart," while Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce will sing The Judds' song "Why Not Me."