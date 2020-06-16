The Country Music Association and ABC are teaming up on a new country music special.

ABC announced in a press release Monday that CMA Best of Fest, a TV special featuring memorable moments from CMA Fest music festival, will air July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

CMA Best of Fest is a three-hour concert experience hosted by Luke Bryan. The special revisits 25 performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition, Bryan will perform with special guest Darius Rucker. The special will also feature appearances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and other stars.

CMA Fest 2020 was canceled in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020," the CMA said in a statement.

"As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community," the association added.

Many other music festivals have been postponed or canceled due to the health crisis. Officials announced last week that Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are officially canceled in 2020.