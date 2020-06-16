CMA Fest 2020 was canceled in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020," the CMA said in a statement.
"As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community," the association added.
Many other music festivals have been postponed or canceled due to the health crisis. Officials announced last week that Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are officially canceled in 2020.
