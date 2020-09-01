The nominees for the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lambert and Combs are nominated for Entertainer of the Year along with Carrie Underwood Eric Church and Keith Urban.

Album of the Year will be decided between Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get, Old Dominion's self-titled album, Ashley McBryde's Never Will and Jon Pardi's Heartache Medication.

Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen are up for New Artist of the Year.

Female Vocalist of the Year will be decided between Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Underwood while Male Vocalist of the Year will be decided between Church, Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Urban.

Single of the Year will be decided between Dan + Shay's "10,000" hours, featuring Justin Bieber , Barrett's "I Hope," Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Lambert's "Bluebird" and Morris' "The Bones."

Combs and Pearce announced some of the nominees on Good Morning America from the the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Andress and Barret then announced the remaining nominees on the official CMA YouTube channel and Facebook page.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Nov. 11 on ABC. A host for the event has not been announced. Underwood stepped down as host of the ceremony in December after 12 years.