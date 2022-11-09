The show will open with a tribute by Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert to the late Loretta Lynn. It will feature collaborations by several artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce performing "You're Drunk, Go Home;" Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty performing "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It);" Hardy and Lainey Wilson performing "Wait in the Truck;" Elle King and The. Black Keys performing "Great Balls of Fire;" Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne performing "When Will I Be Loved;" Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry performing "Where We Started;" Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive;" and Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King performing "Out in the Middle." There will also be performances by Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Cole Swindell.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Jackson will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented to a performer who has reached the highest degree of recognition in country music. Country luminaries Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will perform a tribute to Jackson.
Nominees
"Things a Man Oughta Know" singer Lainey Wilson leads with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally have five nominations each.
