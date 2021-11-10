The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.Luke Bryan will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in country music.Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with five nominations each. Gabby Barrett has four nominations.Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have won a pair of early CMA Awards including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown"How to WatchTime: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.Network: ABCOnline: ABC.com. ABC is also available through Sling TV and fuboTV.Presenters: Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dule Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.Performers: Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy, Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osbourne, Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Stapleton and Chris Young with Kane Brown.NomineesEntertainer of the YearEric ChurchLuke CombsMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Vocalist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly PearceMale Vocalist of the YearDierks BentleyEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonVocal Group of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionZac Brown BandVocal Duo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeNew Artist of the YearJimmie AllenIngrid AndressGabby BarrettMickey GuytonHardy