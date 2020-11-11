The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards will take place during a ceremony Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The awards show, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker , will broadcast from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to hosting, McEntire and Rucker will perform the song "In the Ghetto," written by Mac Davis for Elvis Presley. The performance will serve as a tribute to Davis, who died in September.

Ashley McBryde will open the CMA Awards with a performance featuring Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osbourne and Jenee Fleenor in honor of Charlie Daniels, who died in July.

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Florida Georgia Line and other acts will also perform. Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will present an award.

Lambert and Combs lead the field of 2020 nominees. Lambert and Combs are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, along with Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The CMAs announced two early winners Tuesday morning. Lambert won Music Video of the Year for "Bluebird," while Carly Pearce and Lee Brice took home Musical Event of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."

"@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR," Pearce tweeted Wednesday. "In a year that started as the hardest I've ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel."

The CMA Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the country music industry. The awards show first took place in 1967.

How to Watch

When: The ceremony begins Wednesday at 8 p.m EST.

Where: ABC. The show will also stream live on the ABC app.

Who: Nominees include Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs for Entertainer of the Year, Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce for New Artist of the Year, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris for Female Vocalist of the Year and Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year.