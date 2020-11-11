Lambert and Combs lead the field of 2020 nominees. Lambert and Combs are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, along with Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
The CMAs announced two early winners Tuesday morning. Lambert won Music Video of the Year for "Bluebird," while Carly Pearce and Lee Brice took home Musical Event of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."
"@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR," Pearce tweeted Wednesday. "In a year that started as the hardest I've ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel."
The CMA Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the country music industry. The awards show first took place in 1967.
How to Watch
When: The ceremony begins Wednesday at 8 p.m EST.
Where: ABC. The show will also stream live on the ABC app.
