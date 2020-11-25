Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The studio shared a first look at the movie Wednesday featuring the titular character, Clifford, an enormous dog with red fur.

In the teaser, a camera pans across different types of dogs before landing on Clifford, who towers over the other pups via CG.

"This holiday season we're thankful for the pets whose love got us through the year. But next year, get ready to love even bigger," a person says in a voiceover.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the Norman Bridwell children's book series of the same name. The film is directed by Walt Becker and stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and Kenan Thompson.

The new movie follows Emily (Camp), a middle-schooler who sets out on an adventure with her dog Clifford and her uncle Casey (Whitehall) in New York City while her mom ( Sienna Guillory ) is away for business.

"Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!" an official synopsis reads.

Clifford the Big Red Dog opens in theaters in 2021.

Camp is known for the Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles and for playing Chloe Mackenzie on the HBO series Big Little Lies.