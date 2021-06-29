Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Clifford the Big Red Dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring David Alan Grier as the voice of Clifford, a gigantic red dog.

The preview shows Emily (Darby Camp), a young girl, and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) discover a small red puppy. Emily's wish for Clifford to be big and strong magically transforms him into a giant dog.

Clifford is seen exploring New York City with Emily (Camp) and Casey (Whitehall) and getting into mischief along the way.

Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong and John Cleese co-star.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the Norman Bridwell children's book series of the same name. The film is directed by Walt Becker (Van Wilder, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip).

Paramount Pictures previously released a teaser that introduces Clifford.

Clifford the Big Red Dog opens in theaters Sept. 17. Camp is known for playing Chloe Mackenzie on the HBO series Big Little Lies, while Whitehall portrayed J.P. on Fresh Meat and Newton Pulsifer on Good Omens.