Kevin Smith and Lionsgate released the trailer for Clerks III on Wednesday. The trailer reveals many of the sequel's meta jokes and cameos including Ben Affleck.

In the film, Randal (Jeff Anderson), has a heart attack, like Smith had in 2018. After waking up in the hospital, Randal decides to make a movie with his fellow clerk, Dante (Brian O'Halloran).

Affleck shows up in an audition scene reciting Dante's famous line, "I'm not even supposed to be here today." Affleck became a Smith regular beginning with Smith's second movie, Mallrats.

The movie Randall decides to make is Clerks, Smith's 1994 movie based on his pre-filmmaker days working at New Jersey's Quick Stop store. Other Smith references include a nod to Smith's original dark ending to Clerks, and an animated clip of Ranger Danger, a movie Smith intended to make at one point.

Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) also return, standing outside the convenience store. 2006's Clerks II introduced Trevor Fuhrman as Elias, a fellow clerk when Dante and Randall got a job at a fast food restaurant. Elias is now working at Quick Stop.

Clerks III opens in theaters this fall. Smith and the cast will tour the country with live Q&As following screenings of the film.