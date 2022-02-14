Season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard said Monday that watching his episodes as they air has taught him to notice the body language of the female contestants.

"There's so much you can see outside of just verbal cues," Echard said on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel for Warner Bros. Television's romantic shows.

Echard, 28, appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelorette prior to becoming The Bachelor himself. On The Bachelorette, Echard could only go on a date when Michelle Young chose him.

On The Bachelor, Echard chooses women from the pool of contestants for all of his dates. Echard's season got emotional when he fell in love with three contestants simultaneously, but Echard said the dating show has been a learning experience.

"I learned a lot on the show, but I'm learning almost more about myself and how to be a better person through watching the show," Echard said. "And, being able to critique myself and see what I can do better."

Echard would not spoil to which contestant he'll give the final rose. However, Echard said since filming The Bachelor, he has had to get used to less extravagant dates.

"I think I set the bar extremely high for myself," Echard said. "Landing a helicopter on a yacht, I don't think I'll probably be able to do that every single Saturday."

The panel took place on Valentine's Day, but Echard gave no indication on whether he was spending the day with a partner. Instead, Echard said he was recovering from celebrating the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Echard played college football for the Missouri Tigers and spent two months as a Seattle Seahawks tight end in 2016.

"My voice is a little shot from a really fun weekend," Echard said. "So that's how I'm spending my day today -- a lot of water, a lot of recovery."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.