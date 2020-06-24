The Baby-Sitters Club character Claudia Kishi will be honored in a new Netflix short film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared plans Wednesday on Twitter for the documentary short The Claudia Kishi Club.

In The Claudia Kishi Club, Asian American creatives will pay tribute to Claudia, a Japanese American character known for her artistic talent and creative fashion. Many fans consider Claudia to be an "iconic, stereotype-busting" character.

The Claudia Kishi Club will premiere July 10.

Momona Tamada will play Claudia in Netflix's forthcoming Baby-Sitters Club reboot. The series is based on the Ann M. Martin book series, which was previously adapted as an HBO series (1990) and a feature film (1995).

In an interview with Bustle in 2019, The Baby-Sitters Club executive producer Naia Cucukov praised Claudia as "a guiding light" for representing young Asian American girls in popular culture.

"[She] breaks the mold of what we've ever seen in media as Asian women," Cucukov said.

Netflix shared new photos for The Baby-Sitters Club on Wednesday featuring Tamada as Claudia, Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Malia Baker as Mary-Anne Spier, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres July 3.