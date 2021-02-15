Claudia Conway says she was "starstruck" by the American Idol judges during her audition.

Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway , a former advisor to president Donald Trump , and George Conway, an attorney and a founding member of the Lincoln Project, reflected in a video Monday after auditioning for American Idol Season 19.

During Sunday's Season 19 premiere, Conway performed Rihanna's hit "Love on the Brain" and Adele's song "When We Were Young" for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Conway introduced herself as the daughter of two "high-profile political figures."

"It's a lot, but you know, I only want to spread love and I love a compromise, and I do agree to disagree with my mom and my dad," she said.

Conway started performing "Love on the Brain" but was stopped by Perry, who told Conway she lost the song. Perry urged Conway to take off her high heels and move on to her next song.

Conway's rendition of "When We Were Young" earned her a Golden Ticket from the judges, who encouraged her to "push aside" the noise.

In the video Monday, Conway said her audition was an "amazing" experience.

"When I walked into the audition room, I was starstruck by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, but I wasn't super nervous. I was just having fun and I was really, really grateful to be there," she said. "It was an amazing, amazing experience that I'll never forget."

Conway said music and American Idol give her the opportunity to form her own identity.

"Before, it felt like other people were writing my own narrative. But now, I finally can rewrite my own and claim my own identity through music and American Idol," she said.

Conway confirmed last week that she would be auditioning for American Idol.

Perry previously said in an interview on Good Morning America that Season 19 is "all about love."

"This season is all about love. And the fact that all you need is love," Perry said. "I think as a world we've experienced a little bit of a loss of love, not being able to be with the people we love."

"I experienced a huge influx of love when my daughter came into our lives, so I definitely was able to give more love this season," she added, referencing Daisy, her daughter with Orlando Bloom.

American Idol airs on ABC.