Rebecca Breeds portrays FBI agent Clarice Starling, following the events of The Silence of the Lambs, in the latest trailer for upcoming drama series, Clarice.

Starling is back with the FBI to hunt down serial murderers and sexual predators one year after she captured Buffalo Bill, as seen in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, in the clip released on Monday.

Starling must deal with the reputation she has made for herself while also navigating the political world of Washington D.C.

Clarice is set to premiere on CBS and streaming service CBS All Access on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. EST. The series will also explore Starling's past.

Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devy Tyler and Marnee Carpenter also star. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers.