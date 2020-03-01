"Monday morning on GMA, Clare Crawley will be named the 'Bachelorette," the spoiler sleuth tweeted.
"I know everyone has their opinion because they wanted this girl, or they wanted that girl. Just know no one cares if you tell us you're not watching. It'll definitely be an interesting season for sure. Clare is passionate, emotional, and def falls hard," he continued.
Clare is very familiar to Bachelor Nation and -- similar to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall -- has appeared on several Bachelor franchise shows over the years.
"It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work," Clare and Benoit announced in April 2018.
In a subsequent tweet, Carbone rejected the possibility his information about Clare's The Bachelorette selection could be incorrect.
"I know those that don't want Clare will say 'but how do you know' or 'dont multiple people sign contracts, what if they change it' and a bunch of other stuff. Don't know what else to tell ya,'" he wrote.
"Guess you'll have to wait 2 days, but it's her and youâ€™ll see Monday morning on GMA."
As previously reported, ABC had announced on Friday it would unveil The Bachelorette's Season 16 star on Good Morning America on Monday morning.
"On Monday morning, drum roll, we cannot wait to introduce you guys to the new Bachelorette! Right here on GMA. We have a lot to ask," Good Morning America anchor Cecilia Vega revealed on the show's February 28 broadcast.
A 38-year-old who will be turning 39 on March 20, Clare would be the oldest The Bachelorette star in the franchise's history -- by far.
During The Bachelorette's fifteen prior seasons, the show's oldest lead has been Rachel Lindsay, who was 32 years old when Season 13 premiered on ABC in 2017 (similar to Clare, Rachel's birthday occurred during the season's production schedule).
Prior to Rachel's selection, Season 1 star Trista Rehn and Season 2 star Meredith Phillips -- who were 30 years old when their seasons began airing on ABC in 2003 and 2004, respectively -- had been the oldest leads in The Bachelorette history.
The ten remaining The Bachelorette stars have all ranged between 24 and 28, with the majority 25 or 26 years old. Hannah Brown was the youngest Bachelorette ever when she starred on Season 15 last year as a 24 year old -- meaning The Bachelorette will be going from one age extreme to the other this year.
Clare will not be the oldest lead in Bachelor Nation history, however. That title is held by The Bachelor Season 6 star Byron Velvick, who was 40 years old during his 2004 season.
The Bachelor has featured several other 35-plus leads over the years, including Brad Womack, who was 38 years old when starred on Season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall also each turned 36 years old during the production of their respective The Bachelor seasons, Season 22 which aired on 2018 and Season 21 which aired in 2017.
Clare and Benoit initially broke up on Winter Games due to Crawley having stronger feelings for fellow contestant, Christian Rauch, but Clare and Christian didn't really get along and struggled to communicate, so their romance never really took off.
Once filming wrapped, Benoit said he reached out to Clare to make sure she was okay, which flattered the blonde beauty and reignited a flame.
Clare and Benoit then went from talking on the phone for hours every day to spending a lot of time together in the real world. A friendship secretly grew into a relationship and love, leading to the Montreal restaurant manager's surprising February proposal.