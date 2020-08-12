Clare Crawley seen still at 'The Bachelorette' resort after being replaced by Tayshia Adams
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/12/2020
Clare Crawley has been spotted and photographed on The Bachelorette set in Palm Springs, CA, seemingly confirming reports she is still staying at the resort despite the recent departure of Dale Moss, her alleged winning bachelor suitor.
Photos showing Dale, the bachelor whom Clare reportedly ended her The Bachelorette season prematurely to date, hanging out in his hometown of Brandon, SD, circulated online earlier this week while reports swirled Clare is being "kept" on The Bachelorette set at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs.
And according to photos obtained byEntertainment Tonight, Clare is definitely still at La Quinta Resort and Club.
Photos of Clare wearing a mask by the pool at The Bachelorette resort were taken on Tuesday.
It's unclear, however, whether Clare has truly been stuck on the set of the ABC reality dating show and never left -- or if she just returned from somewhere else.
In one of the photos, Clare was walking with an unidentified man and woman, who are probably members of the The Bachelorette crew, and the 39-year-old hairstylist's dog Honey also made an appearance.
Carbone revealed in an Instagram Live session with The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey on Sunday, "Clare Crawley isn't leaving Southern California until this filming is over. She's there. She's not in South Dakota. She's not in Sacramento."
"She is being kept there until this is all over... captive at La Quinta until this is all over... Unless there is a major change that happens, she is set to be at the resort," he added.
"Dale being in South Dakota has not changed anything in terms of everything people have been reading. Clare is with Dale, I can tell you that. Are they engaged? I don't know," Carbone insisted.
"My guess is 'yes,' but I don't know for sure. But they are definitely together... and they brought Tayshia in to be the Bachelorette and now Tayshia is giving out roses and they are filming Tayshia's season ofThe Bachelorette."
A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film dates with other men.
A source told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette producers "were shocked" by Clare's choice to leave the show and were left "scrambling" and "frantic" while trying to figure out how to handle the unprecedented situation.
"[But they] had to find a way to continue the show without just starting from scratch," the source added.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
ET subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).
What remains to be seen is whether more men will be brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she will only have Clare's remaining men to choose from.
"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," a source recently told People.
"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, recently said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."
Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.