It's been widely reported the 39-year-old hairstylist is currently engaged to her early The Bachelorette frontrunner Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SD, so fans were wondering if Clare was flashing the bling Dale allegedly gave her.
However, Clare insisted in a Monday Instagram post the ring is not an engagement ring.
Clare uploaded a video of herself flashing a band comprised of small diamonds -- a band she had bought herself to symbolize self-love.
"People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love," Clare captioned the image.
"In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty."
Clare went on to say the ring serves as a constant reminder of how she should feel about herself.
"This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me. @missdiamondring," Clare wrote.
Self-love is apparently a theme running through Clare's The Bachelorette season.
On Tuesday night's episode of Season 16, Clare and The Bachelorette bachelor Jason Foster opened up about their demons during a one-on-one date and agreed to let go of their painful past and the hurtful names people have called them throughout their lives.
Clare, for instance, released the pain of having been called needy, hard to love, too picky, and a b-tch before.
Clare expressed how much she's grown as a woman, in both confidence and security within herself, since being in an abusive relationship and then getting brutally dumped by Juan Pablo Galavis on The Bachelor.
While Clare and Jason appeared to form a deep connection on their date, Dale continued to linger in the back of Clare's mind.
After first meeting Dale on Night 1, she gushed, "I knew it... I definitely feel like I just met my husband!"
Clare's "I knew it" comment appeared to be a reference to her prior admission that she had researched her previously-announced group of bachelors online after March's outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced the start of the production of The Bachelorette season to suddenly be postponed for four months.
"[Meeting] Dale, everything else went dark around me!... I felt everything that I haven't felt -- ever!" Clare exclaimed to The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison.
Dale unsurprisingly received Clare's coveted First Impression Rose, and they continued to deepen their connection and bond, both physically and emotionally, on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.
(However, new The Bachelorette spoilers from Carbone shed a different light on the alleged turn of events that resulted in Tayshia taking over the show mid-season).
The anticipation for the rest of Clare's season is high considering fans have had to wait so long for the franchise to return and Chris recently teased the season is "wild," "bizarre" and "unbelievably unexpected" with a "turbulent" and "tumultuous ending."