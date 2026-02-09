But Clare, who starred on the first half of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, was not in attendance.
"I was super sick," Clare, 44, recently shared via Instagram Stories.
"The producers asked me to come, and I thought about it since it would be nice to see all the ladies."
However, Clare apparently had a change of heart once she learned she'd be expected to discuss the events of her The Bachelorette 16 season -- which featured Clare quitting her season after only two rounds of dates after deciding she had quickly fallen in love with Dale Moss, to whom she immediately got engaged.
"But then they started asking me to rehash things from 6 years ago. Hard pass," admitted Clare, who previously claimed to have escaped a toxic and tumultuous relationship with Dale after her season aired in 2020.
Clare rose to fame when she finished as the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor that aired in 2014.
Clare went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's first two seasons in 2014 and 2015 before she got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard during The Bachelor: Winter Games' reunion special that aired in February 2018.
Clare and Benoit announced their split in April 2018.
When she starred on The Bachelorette, Clare prematurely picked Dale as her winner and the pair got engaged only two weeks into the process.