Clare Crawley has explained why she chose not to participate in The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose reunion special.

ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Frankie Paul joined 17 The Bachelorette alums to tape a big reunion that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of her new season in March.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

But Clare, who starred on the first half of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, was not in attendance.

"I was super sick," Clare, 44, recently shared via Instagram Stories.

"The producers asked me to come, and I thought about it since it would be nice to see all the ladies."

However, Clare apparently had a change of heart once she learned she'd be expected to discuss the events of her The Bachelorette 16 season -- which featured Clare quitting her season after only two rounds of dates after deciding she had quickly fallen in love with Dale Moss, to whom she immediately got engaged.

"But then they started asking me to rehash things from 6 years ago. Hard pass," admitted Clare, who previously claimed to have escaped a toxic and tumultuous relationship with Dale after her season aired in 2020.

Clare is now married to Ryan Dawkins, and the pair has a daughter named Rowen. (Dale, for his part, recently split from his Bachelor in Paradise 10 love interest, Katherine "Kat" Izzo).

Since The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose will feature a total of 18 women, according to ABC's official cast photo, Clare wasn't the only former The Bachelorette star who didn't show up.

When taking a look back at The Bachelorette's 21-season history, the following ladies also skipped the reunion: Season 3 star Jen Schefft, Season 5 star Jillian Harris, Season 18 star Michelle Young, Season 19 star Gabby Windey, and Season 21 star Jenn Tran.

The women who will appear on the reunion include Ali Fedotowsky, Andi Dorfman, Ashley Hebert, Becca Kufrin, Charity Lawson, DeAnna Pappas, Desiree Hartsock, and Emily Maynard.

The rest of The Bachelorette alums to be featured on the special are Hannah Brown, JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katie Thurston, Meredith Phillips, Trista Sutter, Rachel Lindsay, Rachel Recchia, and Tayshia Adams.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Four of the women -- Charity, Desiree, JoJo, and Trista -- are still engaged or married to their respective The Bachelorette winners.

Season 1 The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos, who is also still engaged to her winner, Chock Chapple, will make a cameo on the special as well.

"[The Bachelorettes will] share juicy behind-the-scenes stories, and offer heartfelt advice to the franchise's newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul," ABC teased of the special.

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose will air immediately following The Oscars broadcast on Sunday, March 15.

The Oscars will air live coast to coast on March 15 from 7-10:30PM ET and 4-7:30PM PT on ABC and Hulu. A primetime rebroadcast will follow in the Pacific time zone.

The Bachelorette reunion is set to air exactly one week before the premiere of Taylor's new The Bachelorette season on Sunday, March 22 from 8-10PM ET/PT.

Clare rose to fame when she finished as the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor that aired in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT
Clare went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's first two seasons in 2014 and 2015 before she got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard during The Bachelor: Winter Games' reunion special that aired in February 2018.

Clare and Benoit announced their split in April 2018.

When she starred on The Bachelorette, Clare prematurely picked Dale as her winner and the pair got engaged only two weeks into the process. 

Tayshia Adams was therefore given her own journey to find love for the second half of The Bachelorette season.

Clare and Dale announced their split about one year later in September 2021.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 22
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 22 NEWS