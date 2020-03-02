Clare Crawley was announced as the new Bachelorette Monday on Good Morning America.

Crawley, 38, will be featured on Season 16 of The Bachelorette which will air on ABC in 2020.

She previously appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelor featuring Juan Pablo, Season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games where she met Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

Crawley and Beausejour-Savard got engaged on the Bachelor Winter Games finale in February 2018 but the pair eventually broke things off.

"Honestly, for me, the most important thing is, I want a man that will take off his armor," Crawley said on GMA about what she is looking for.

"I want a man who is strong, willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. I think that is some serious strength right there, but I want a man who can do that," she continued.