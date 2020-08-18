Chris, the franchise's long-time host, and Clare, who reportedly filmed The Bachelorette's sixteenth season for 12 days in July before Tayshia Adams agreed to take over the leading role, were photographed at La Quinta Resort and Club together in Palm Springs on Sunday.
Entertainment Tonightobtained a couple of photos in which Clare was dressed in a tight mid-length, one-shouldered red dress and Chris was wearing a white buttondown shirt with a tie.
Chris was dressed nicely in suit pants while carrying his suit jacket over one arm as he and Clare talked to two The Bachelorette staffers -- including executive producer Bennett Graebner, reportedly.
Bennett and the other man in the photo, who appears to be a member ofThe Bachelorette's crew, both had masks around their faces, but neither Clare or Chris had a protective face covering on at the time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Clare was all smiles in both photos, and production lights are visible in one of the pictures.
It remains unclear whether Clare is continuing to film The Bachelorette's sixteenth season or is just forced to stay at the resort until production ends and Tayshia wraps filming her own journey to find love.
Clare's fancy attire, however, seems to suggest she and Chris were about to film something for broadcast purposes.
Chris has apparently reunited with Clare on The Bachelorette set only days after dropping his teen son Joshua off at college in Fort Worth, TX, on Tuesday, August 11, ET reported.
"Thought dropping the big man off at college today was going to crush me. But all I could feel is pride and excitement," Chris captioned the photo. "Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity."
It appears Chris was able to get back to work shortly after his trip to Texas, which contradicts reports that swirled last week and claimed Chris would have to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed back on The Bachelorette set.
A source told Us Weekly last week that Chris was not happy about the quarantine restriction upon his return to California, but an insider assured ET, "This was a pre-planned event done totally in coordination with production," including JoJo serving as Chris's temporary replacement.
"There were no surprises," the insider added.
Clare was also spotted and photographed at The Bachelorette resort in Palm Springs last week, which seemingly confirmed prior reports she's being "kept" at the resort despite the recent departure of Dale Moss, her alleged winning bachelor suitor.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone revealed in a recent Instagram Live session with The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey, "Clare Crawley isn't leaving Southern California until this filming is over. She's there. She's not in South Dakota. She's not in Sacramento."
"She is being kept there until this is all over... captive at La Quinta until this is all over... Unless there is a major change that happens, she is set to be at the resort," he added.
"Dale being in South Dakota has not changed anything in terms of everything people have been reading. Clare is with Dale, I can tell you that. Are they engaged? I don't know," Carbone insisted.
"My guess is 'yes,' but I don't know for sure. But they are definitely together... and they brought Tayshia in to be the Bachelorette and now Tayshia is giving out roses and they are filming Tayshia's season ofThe Bachelorette."
Clare reportedly decided to quit The Bachelorette process less than two weeks into filming, which began on July 18, because she had "already fallen in love" with one of her bachelors, Dale, a 31-year-old model and former college basketball and football player.
A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film dates with other men.
A source told Us that The Bachelorette producers "were shocked" by Clare's choice to leave the show and were left "scrambling" and "frantic" while trying to figure out how to handle the unprecedented situation.
"[But they] had to find a way to continue the show without just starting from scratch," the source added.
However, Clare reportedly ended her part of the show on good terms with producers and Tayshia, who competed on Colton Underwood's The Bachelor edition, was brought in as a back-up The Bachelorette star.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
ET subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).
The sightings have sparked speculation a season of Bachelor Pad or Bachelor in Paradise may be filming simultaneously with The Bachelorette or these former contestants are just on the premise to host group dates or be involved with Tayshia's season somehow.
What remains to be seen is whether more men will be brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she will only have Clare's remaining men to choose from.
"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," a source recently told People.
"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, recently said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."
Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star onThe Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.