Claire the Scottish Deerhound was anointed the winner of the the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second year in a row she took the top prize.

The NBC broadcast was hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei, with the network's sports correspondent, Mary Carillo, offering color commentary during the telecast.

A total of 209 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club competed for the top dog title.